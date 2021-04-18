Person sustains injuries following shooting incident on North Military Highway in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say one person was injured following a shooting Saturday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 11:20 p.m. on North Military Highway and Brickell Road.

One person sustained injuries, however the extent of those injuries have not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

There are no further details available at this moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

