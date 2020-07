NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are on scene of a single vehicle accident that has shut down a section of Granby Street.

According a tweet from Norfolk Police, they received a call around 2:15 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 5600 block of Granby Street.

#TrafficAlert. #NPD are investigating after a single vehicle accident in the 5600 block of Granby Street. The driver of the vehicle was transported with life-threatening injuries. The northbound lanes of Granby Street (b/w the 4200-5600 block) are closed. Call came in around 2:15 pic.twitter.com/mGlLHEIznq — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 13, 2020

The driver of the vehicle was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of Granby Street between the 4200 and 5600 blocks are closed while crews investigate.

