Person suffers minor injuries after garage fire in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted:

Credit: Norfolk Fire & Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to a garage fire Thursday morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. to the 2000 block of Foxs Lair Trail for a report of a structure fire. Crews learned on scene that the fire started in the garage and did not spread inside the home.

The fire was marked under control a short time later. One of the occupants had minor injuries and was transported for evaluation. There were no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

