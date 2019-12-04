Woman stabbed overnight on Norview Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman walked into a Norfolk hospital early Wednesday morning after being stabbed in the Norview area.

Norfolk police confirm the woman arrived at DePaul Hospital just after midnight with a non life-threatening injury. According to police, she reported that she was walking in the 1200 block of Norview Avenue when someone stabbed her.

Investigators say this apepars to be an isolated incident.

No suspect information is available at this time, but anyone with information in the case should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.