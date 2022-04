NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in Norfolk’s Glengariff community.

Dispatch tells 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 6400 block of Powder Horn Drive. That’s near Azalea Garden Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot. Their injuries are believed to be non life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.