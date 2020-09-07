Person shot Sunday night on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim was found late Sunday night on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have many details Monday morning, but said it happened in the 7700 block, where Hampton meets W. Little Creek Road. The call came in at 11:47 p.m.

There’s no information on the extent of the victim’s injuries or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

