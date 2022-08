NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot in the leg Tuesday on Tappahannock Drive in the Roland Park area of Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers say they got the call at 12:40 p.m. and officers responded to the 6300 block Tappahannock Drive, near Waukesha Avenue.

There’s no suspect information or other details at this time.

Check back of updates on this breaking news.