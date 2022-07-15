Norfolk Police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. on July 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jessica Tuck)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was shot in Norfolk Friday.

Police dispatchers confirmed officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. around noon.

A department spokesperson said when officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound considered not life-threatening. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

Images provided from a viewer show police tape and a police cruiser blocking off entry to the street as officers investigated.

Norfolk Police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. on July 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jessica Tuck)

Norfolk Police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. on July 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jessica Tuck)

Norfolk Police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. on July 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jessica Tuck)

Norfolk Police respond to shooting in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Blvd. on July 15, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Jessica Tuck)

This is breaking news.

WAVY has reached out to Norfolk Police for more information. Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.