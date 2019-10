NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have responded to a shooting with confirmed injuries Tuesday morning in the Ocean Air neighborhood.

Dispatchers were first notified about the shooting in the 600 block of Mariners Way at 11:48 p.m., and later confirmed there were injuries.

However they couldn’t provide any more details. WAVY has reached out to police for more information in the case.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.