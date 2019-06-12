2 women found shot in Norfolk overnight

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two women overnight.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the the 3500 block of Mangrove Avenue just after 12:40 a.m. for a gunshot disturbance.

Responding officers found two women at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics took them to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.