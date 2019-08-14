Police: Man crashes while driving gunshot victim to Norfolk hospital

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a shooting in a Norfolk neighborhood injured one man late Tuesday night.

Norfolk police said officers responded to a crash in the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue around midnight and found a 20-year-old man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man’s injury is not life-threatening. The man was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the vehicle told officers he was taking the man to the hospital when he crashed, police said.

Dispatch told WAVY.com the shooting happened at Lexington Avenue and A Avenue. Officers spoke with both men and determined the 20-year-old was shot outside in the 1700 block of O’Keefe Street, near A Avenue, police said.

This is the same area where a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.