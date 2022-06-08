NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person was shot early Wednesday morning on westbound I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia State Police say.

State Police said they got a 911 call at 1:16 a.m. for a gunshot victim at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. That person’s injuries were believed to be non life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting happened in the area of westbound I-564 at the 1 mile marker near the station gates.

There were multiple people inside the red Ford sedan that was shot, but they did not have a description of the suspect vehicle.

Police did confirm this shooting is not related to a separate death investigation Wednesday morning near the Campostella ramp at I-264.

Anyone with information that could help police in this case is asked to contact State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.