NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was found shot late Thursday evening.

Dispatchers say they received the call just before 11 p.m. for a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Fenner Street.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released. If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.