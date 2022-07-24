NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person has been injured after a shooting Sunday evening in Norfolk.

One person is injured following a shooting on 39th St. in Norfolk. ( Photo Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

One person is injured following a shooting on 39th St. in Norfolk. ( Photo Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

One person is injured following a shooting on 39th St. in Norfolk. ( Photo Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz)

According to dispatch, the call came in around 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 39th Street and Granby Street.

One victim has been taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.