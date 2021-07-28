Person shot on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting near downtown Norfolk.
According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Brambleton Avenue, near St. Paul’s Boulevard.
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.