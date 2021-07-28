Person shot on E. Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a shooting near downtown Norfolk.

According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:20 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Brambleton Avenue, near St. Paul’s Boulevard.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered a man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

