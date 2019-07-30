Police: Woman stabbed on Anne Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was taken to the hospital Monday night after being stabbed just off Church Street in Norfolk.

Dispatchers told WAVY.com Monday police were called to the 1400 block of Anne Street around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting.

A Norfolk police spokesperson later said the incident was a stabbing.

Police said responding officers found a woman at the scene with stab wounds. She was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she is expected to be OK.

The woman told officers she was stabbed by someone she knows. Detectives have not released information on a possible motive or suspect, police said.

