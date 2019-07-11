Man in critical condition after shooting in Norview area of Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Norview area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police said in a news release officers in the area the 6200 block of Alexander Street — near the intersection with Pall Mall Street — heard several gunshots shortly at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were told a man who was shot was driven to an area hospital by a concerned citizen. The man’s condition is listed as critical, police said.

This shooting comes just two days after a double shooting in the same area that left one man dead . Police charged 22-year-old Shakir H. Holley is charged with second-degree murder in connection to that shooting.

10 On Your Side is working to find out whether the two incidents are related. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

