NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person is recovering after being shot Sunday night in Norfolk’s Park Place community.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 37th Street. That’s near Colley Avenue.

One person was shot, officials add.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the shooting and the status of the victim.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.