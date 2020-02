NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers said a person was shot near a 7-Eleven in Norfolk Tuesday night.

One person was located and transported to a hospital. A dispatcher said the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Emergency communications received a call at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday reporting the shooting.

Dispatchers said the shooting happened at the corner of 38th Street and Colley Avenue, but did not give specifics whether it happened inside or outside.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.