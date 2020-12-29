Person shot along Granby St. in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 27th and Granby streets Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3 p.m.
There are few details confirmed at this time, other than there is one victim.
Images from the scene show police conducting their investigation at the Bay Food Mart. The glass on one of the front doors at the business is shattered.
This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.
