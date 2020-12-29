Person shot along Granby St. in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVY photo. Dec. 29, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 27th and Granby streets Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just after 3 p.m.

There are few details confirmed at this time, other than there is one victim.

Images from the scene show police conducting their investigation at the Bay Food Mart. The glass on one of the front doors at the business is shattered.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10