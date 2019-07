NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A person was shot during a 7-Eleven robbery in Norfolk early Thursday morning.

Dispatch said the call came in around 2:15 a.m. for a robbery in the 6600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard at the 7-Eleven.

It was later learned a person was shot during the robbery. The person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

