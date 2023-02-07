NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk are now investigating a shooting that injured one person overnight.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday regarding a person who walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including where the shooting occurred and possible suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.