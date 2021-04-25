Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Armfield Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening.
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Armfield Circle.
Officials say the woman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident.
There are no further details at the moment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
