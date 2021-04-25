Woman sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Armfield Circle in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Armfield Circle.

Officials say the woman was sent to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the incident.

There are no further details at the moment.

#NorfolkPD are currently investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Armfield Circle. A woman was taken to SNGH with life-threatening injuries. Call came in around 10:55 p.m. Anyone with information can submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. pic.twitter.com/ey9BnOqIMc — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 26, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.