Man, dog pulled from burning house in Norfolk, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say one person was pulled from a house after it caught on fire Wednesday in Norfolk.

Battalion Chief Damon Langley with the Norfolk Fire Department said that person was in an ambulance as of 3:30 p.m. and about to be transported to a hospital.

The fire occurred in the 7800 block of Michael Drive in Norfolk, dispatchers said.

The call came in at 3:09 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the home’s roof. The fire was put out “pretty quickly,” Langley said.

Both a man and a dog were pulled from the home, Langley said. The man was in critical condition and taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Further details on his injuries and condition were not available as of 4 p.m., Langley said.

The spokesman said the dog was brought to the front yard and resuscitated using oxygen.

A witness said she saw firefighters bring the man out from the back side of the house.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.

Latest Posts: