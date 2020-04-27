Person injured in shooting on Wide Street in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk Police Generic New Patrol Cars 3 Walter Hildebrand_1549476007764.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say a person was injured in a shooting Monday.

The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.

The call reporting the shooting came into emergency communications around 7:30 p.m. Monday reporting the incident in the 800 block of Wide Street.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories