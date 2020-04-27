Person injured in shooting on Wide Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk dispatchers say a person was injured in a shooting Monday.
The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, dispatchers said.
The call reporting the shooting came into emergency communications around 7:30 p.m. Monday reporting the incident in the 800 block of Wide Street.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- COVID-19 relief: Virginia Beach’s ‘meals tax holiday’ starts this Friday
- During pandemic, rules on wearing masks vary among local police departments
- Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane returns to Portsmouth after intercepting 1,300 pounds of marijuana
- New program could help feed children in need — if it came to Texas
- Health care workers counter State House protest to reopen Rhode Island