NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured following a shooting in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in just after 8:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Grandy Avenue.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side one person sustained non life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.