Person injured after shooting on Reservoir Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, police responded to reports of a shooting in the Central Brambleton neighborhood of Norfolk.

According to dispatch, the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Reservoir Avenue.

One victim has been transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

