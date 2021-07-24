Person injured after shooting on Reservoir Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, police responded to reports of a shooting in the Central Brambleton neighborhood of Norfolk.
According to dispatch, the shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Reservoir Avenue.
One victim has been transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
