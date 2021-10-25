Person hurt after car crashes into home on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A car crashed into a home on Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk overnight.

Norfolk dispatchers said the call came in at 3:40 a.m. for the crash in the 5800 block in the Larchmont area. At least one person was taken to the hospital but their injuries were not considered serious.

There are no other details at this time, but other photos show the silver car was flipped on its side after crashing onto a deck area. WAVY spotted the car being towed.

There was also yellow car at the scene with damage, but it’s unclear if it was involved.

The other car that was in the front yard. (WAVY/Samantha Taherian)

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.