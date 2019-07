NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken to the hospital Friday night with serious injuries after being hit by a car in the 400 block of N. Military Highway in Norfolk, just north of the I-264 interchange.

Dispatchers say the pedestrian was unconscious, but breathing after being hit in the northbound side. They got the call at 9:21 p.m.

Police say driver stayed on scene, and drivers should expect delays.

