Breaking News
Man indicted on additional charges in kidnapping, death of Ashanti Billie

Person found shot in Lindenwood area of Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Norfolk police generic_143594

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police found a gunshot victim on Middle Avenue in the Lindenwood area of the city Friday night.

Dispatchers say they got the call at 8:39 p.m. and officers found the victim in the 2500 block of Middle Avenue with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available, but anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Crime Line.

The Lindenwood victim was the second person found shot on Friday in the city. Another gunshot victim was found at Evelyn T Butts Avenue and Kane Street in the Washington Park area around 4:38 p.m. Their injuries were also non life-threatening.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories