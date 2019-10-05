Person found shot in Lindenwood area of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police found a gunshot victim on Middle Avenue in the Lindenwood area of the city Friday night.

Dispatchers say they got the call at 8:39 p.m. and officers found the victim in the 2500 block of Middle Avenue with non life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available, but anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Crime Line.

The Lindenwood victim was the second person found shot on Friday in the city. Another gunshot victim was found at Evelyn T Butts Avenue and Kane Street in the Washington Park area around 4:38 p.m. Their injuries were also non life-threatening.