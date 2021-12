NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Ocean View on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk dispatchers didn’t have additional information as of 3 p.m. but said the call reporting the death came in at 2:24 p.m. The body was found in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Ave., in the area of Ocean View Beach Park.

