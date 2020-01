NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person came away with only minor injuries after firefighters say they had to extricate them from a flipped vehicle Friday morning on Granby Street.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m. at Granby and 39th Street.

The person had to be extricated but only suffered minor injuries, firefighters say. (Norfolk Fire-Rescue photo)

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time, but firefighters say traffic will be detoured in the area until the vehicle is removed.