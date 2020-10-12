Person extricated after crash on Ingleside Road in Norfolk

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A person had to be extricated after a crash Monday morning on Ingleside Road in Norfolk, though rescue crews said their injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. at 1373 Ingleside Road.

There are no details on the cause of the crash at this time, but firefighters say the person was taken to the hospital. The building the crashed into also had some damage.

