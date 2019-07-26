Person displaced after house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple fire agencies responded to a residential fire Thursday evening.

Norfolk Fire Rescue, Virginia Beach and the Chesapeake Fire departments responded on an automatic aid response at 6:20 p.m. in the 5900 block of McGinnis Circle.

When units arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from a single story home. One occupant was home at the time, but exited before firefighters arrived on scene..

The fire was marked under control just before 6:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The occupant will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.