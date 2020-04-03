NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a structure fire early Friday.
Officials say they received the call around 2:54 a.m. for a fire in the 3100 block of Overbrook Avenue.
The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, but one person has been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Latest Posts
- Friday update: Virginia COVID-19 cases top 2,000 after 300-plus reported; 46 deaths overall
- Blog: Coastal Low Far Offshore Still Has Local Impacts.
- Fitness Friday: Trainer at Chesapeake’s Matchbout gym talks workout tips — cleaning counts as exercise!
- Person displaced after fire on Overbrook Avenue in Norfolk
- Police: Man in Chesapeake barricade incident fatally shot wife, then himself