Person displaced after fire on Overbrook Avenue in Norfolk

Norfolk
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Norfolk Fire & Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters in Norfolk responded to a structure fire early Friday.

Officials say they received the call around 2:54 a.m. for a fire in the 3100 block of Overbrook Avenue.

The fire was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, but one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories