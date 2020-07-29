Person dies in crash on I-64 at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 eastbound at Tidewater Drive in Norfolk.
Virginia State Police say the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m.
No other details were available in a press release, but police say two right lanes are currently blocked for the investigation.
This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.
