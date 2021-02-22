Person died following Valetine’s Day fire in Norfolk; cause still under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials confirm Monday that one of the two people rescued from a fire earlier this month has died.

The call for the fire came in around 6:45 p.m. on February 14 for a two-and-a-half-story home in the 600 block of New Jersey Avenue. That’s in the Colonial Place neighborhood.

The initial report from fire crews said that the two occupants were “trapped on the second floor” where the majority of the fire was found. However, after crews arrived, they found that one of the occupants already got out of the home. Officials had the fire under control by 8 pm.



There is no official word on the condition of the other person who was home at the time of the fire. The name of the victim who died has not yet been released. The cause of the fire has not been released.