NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person has been detained following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were sent to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there were no injuries following the incident.

Police say one person has been detained. Charges are still pending following the investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.