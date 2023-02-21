NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say a delivery person sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hatch door at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk Tuesday.
According to officials from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The person was sent to a local hospital.
Details are still limited regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.
No further information has been released. This is breaking news and will be updated.
