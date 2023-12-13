NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Leslie Vaughan was a perfect example of God’s love, with unfinished business and plans to live to 100.

More than two years ago, those plans were shattered, 31 years ahead of that goal, when her Norfolk home was set on fire, and she wasn’t able to make it out alive.

Now, her family is speaking out, trying to keep her memory alive and get answers as to who burned down her home.

Earlier this week, police released new surveillance video of the moments before that deadly blaze.

Wednesday night 10 On Your Side spoke with Vaughan’s daughter and two of her three sisters. They say it’s been a painful two years, and they hope someone comes forward.

August 12, 2021 — a chain of events captured on camera that now, more than two years later, still has one family asking why.

“Why would someone want to do that,” said Cynthia Ocasio, Vaughan’s daughter.

Ocasio, joined by her aunts Laura Lucas and Rebecca Stull, spoke with 10 On Your Side, wanting to keep Vaughan’s story and her memory fresh.

“It feels like it was unfinished business, you know, she just had so much she wanted to do,” Ocasio said. “She told me she was going to live to be 100. She was very healthy. It was definitely a shock to lose her.”

Vaughan, who had two children and six grandchildren, taught at Ingleside Elementary School in Norfolk and for Hampton City Schools before retiring. Her family said she often sewed and played pickleball.

“She had an infectious laugh,” Stull said. “She loved her family, she loved her grandchildren.”

Lucas said Vaughan was taken from them.

“A woman that had nothing against anyone else, open arms, loved everybody,” Lucas said. “She was the perfect example of God’s love for other people. A house can be rebuilt but she can’t other than in our memories.”

As the family holds onto memories, they’re also holding on to hope, hope that someone recognizes the two men in the video and comes forward.

“Someone in Norfolk or Chesapeake or the surrounding community has got to know one or both of those gentlemen,” Lucas said, “and they just need to step up.”

If you recognize the men in the video, call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip at P3TIPS.com.