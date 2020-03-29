‘People need to be smart about this:’ Norfolk City Councilman warns of Ocean View beaches’ possible closure

Courtesy – Brett Hall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Councilman Tommy Smigiel warns residents that Ocean View beaches could close as more people disregard social distancing practices.

The councilman sounded off on social media Sunday afternoon, asking the community to “be smart” as the confirmed cases of COVID-19 keeps rising in Virginia.

As of Sunday morning, the confirmed cases in Virginia rose to 890 from 739 on Saturday.

“If people continue to go and not practice social distancing, the City Manager will make the decision to shut them down and there is nothing I can do to stop him,” said Smigiel in the post.

So far, Norfolk has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to the Virginia Department of Health.

