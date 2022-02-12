Pedestrian sustains serious injuries following hit-and-run crash on Hampton Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained serious injuries following a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.
According to Norfolk Police, the call for the crash came in around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard.
A man was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a red Jeep.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
