Pedestrian sustains serious injuries following hit-and-run crash on Hampton Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained serious injuries following a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash in Norfolk Saturday afternoon.

According to Norfolk Police, the call for the crash came in around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of 35th Street and Hampton Boulevard.

A man was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The suspect vehicle is described as a red Jeep.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

