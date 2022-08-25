NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A pedestrian has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash Thursday night in Norfolk.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road. A man has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A pedestrian is seriously injured following a crash on Robin Hood Rd. (Photo Courtesy: Brett Hall)

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.