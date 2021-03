Chopper 10 flies over the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk on March 11, 2021.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that’s left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before noon in the 900 block of E. Little Creek Road, police say.

The woman was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

There are no other details at this time, but police are asking drivers to avoid the area.