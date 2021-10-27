Pedestrian sent to the hospital following hit-and-run on Hampton Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a pedestrian was injured during a hit-and-run in Norfolk Monday evening.
According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Hampton Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday regarding a call for a hit-and-run.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene before the officers arrived.
The incident is still under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.