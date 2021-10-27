Pedestrian sent to the hospital following hit-and-run on Hampton Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a pedestrian was injured during a hit-and-run in Norfolk Monday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the 4700 block of Hampton Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Monday regarding a call for a hit-and-run.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene before the officers arrived.

The incident is still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.