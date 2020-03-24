Pedestrian killed in crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in Norfolk.
The crash happened around 9:12 a.m. on Interstate 64 at Evans Street. The crash involved one car and a pedestrian.
This is an active investigation. VSP will release more information as it becomes available. Check back at WAVY.com for more details.
