NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early Thursday.

Dispatch said they were notified around 4:15 a.m. for an auto-pedestrian crash at the intersection of Chesapeake Boulevard and Robin Hood Road.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The vehicle did not remain on scene, according to dispatch.

No other details have been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.