NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

The call came in just before 10:45 p.m. for the incident at the intersection of Granby Street and 20th Street in Norfolk.

Norfolk dispatchers confirmed the pedestrian is a man and he sustained injuries, but no information was given on the severity.

No further information is available.

Stay with WAVY on air and online for updates.