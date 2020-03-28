Pedestrian dies following overnight crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a woman died following an overnight crash in Norfolk.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday on I-64 eastbound, off the ramp to eastbound I-264.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of Virginia State Police, the driver was traveling I-64 eastbound, took the eastbound I-264 exit ramp and struck a pedestrian who was walking down the middle of the ramp.

The female pedestrian was killed upon impact.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor. 

