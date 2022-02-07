Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Chesapeake Boulevard in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian who was struck by a car Friday night in Norfolk has died.

Norfolk police say 63-year-old Steven J. Spruill died on Sunday from his injuries.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Chesapeake Boulevard at the Five Points intersection.

Police said the preliminary investigation found Spruill walked into the road and was struck. The driver who struck Spruill stayed at the scene and was not injured. Police said speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash.

The findings of the crash investigation will be turned over to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review.

